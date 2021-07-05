Storm Track 3 Forecast: Up and down temperatures this week, more storm chances

Thunderstorms bubbled up out west through Sunday evening, bringing heavy rain, damaging wind and hail to some of our KSN communities. Storms remained severe until late evening before dropping out of our area. As of early Monday morning, the state is free of any rain or storms.

We will likely keep this trend for most of Monday. Some patchy dense fog is found out there this morning, mainly in Western Kansas.

Afternoon highs on Monday are looking mighty similar to what we saw this past weekend. Generally upper 80s to low 90s will spread through the state.

Those out west will have a focused area of higher humidity levels. A few dew points out that way could reach the 70 degree mark later this morning before seeing a little afternoon relief. Due to decent moisture in place and a warm afternoon, a few diurnally driven pop-up storms are possible.

The severe threat remains low and most will stay dry today. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky with the sun shining through bright at times. Our next storm system comes through the state starting on Tuesday. An advancing cold front will be the focus for storms starting Tuesday morning for those in Northwest Kansas.

The slow moving front will sag through the state during the day, likely not reaching South Central Kansas until late in the day, potentially overnight.

A few isolated storms on that front could become strong to severe, so the Storm Prediction Center painted a Marginal Risk across Northwest Kansas for Tuesday. Looks like the main threat would be strong and gusty winds.



That front should give us brief relief for Wednesday as a few thunderstorms could linger around as it passes. 80s for Wednesday quickly turn to the upper 80s/low 90s for Thursday.

A hot day returns to Kansas for Friday with highs likely ranging from the mid to upper 90s, potentially reaching the triple digits for some in Northwest Kansas. Another front should bring relief Friday night just in time for Saturday. Right now it looks like we should be back to the 80s into next weekend.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears