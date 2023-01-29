The strong cold front that pushed south across the state Saturday ushered a very cold Arctic air mass. The quick temperature drop has squeezed some moisture out of the air resulting in patchy areas of light snow and flurries around the state with some light accumulations in the northwest. That Arctic front has plunged all the way into Texas allowing bitterly cold Arctic high pressure to expand across the Great Plains.

The very cold Sunday morning temperatures are accompanied by a strong and gusty north to northeast wind leading to some dangerous wind chill temperatures.

For that reason, a wind chill advisory remains in effect for most of western and central Kansas through mid-morning Monday, but this does not include Wichita. Wind chills will be 10 and 20 below zero in northern and western Kansas, especially this morning.

The Arctic air will keep temperatures well below freezing statewide today with highs only reaching the teens and 20s with parts of the Northwest staying under 10 degrees.

If you’re heading to the big AFC championship game at Arrowhead in Kansas City, you’ll want to layer up with gametime temps in the low 20s and wind chills around 5-15 above, but no travel problems are expected.

Flurries will be off and on tonight as northerly winds continue to pull in cold, Arctic air. Temperatures tonight will dive below zero in northwest Kansas.

. We do have another round of moisture expected on Monday night and Tuesday, but mostly to the south of our region. We will watch another storm system track through the South Plains. We may get clipped with a little light snow in far southern Kansas. Depending on how far south it tracks, we might get completely missed.

Temperatures remain below freezing through Tuesday night as the cold air will make itself at home here in Kansas through the early part of the week. Temperatures will climb the second half of the weekend back to the above-average range, with highs into the 40s to lower 50s by Friday and into next weekend.

Current Forecast for Wichita and SouthCentral Kansas

1/29/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 24 Wind: N 15-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 10 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 23 Wind N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 13 Wind NE 10-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 31 Lo: 18 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 21 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston