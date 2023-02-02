We have shifted to the other side of the Arctic blast. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures this afternoon will continue to warm to above-average levels in most of Kansas though it will be cooler in northwest Kansas where there is still snow on the ground. Some cloudiness will show up in north central Kansas behind to latest cold front. The latest visible satellite image shows the entire state void of cloud cover but the snow cover in northwest Kansas shows up nicely as well.

This afternoon looks nicer with light winds and an abundance of bright sunshine and deep blue skies across all of Kansas. Temperatures will continue to warm this afternoon, into the 40s and 50s, above-average levels for early February though far northern areas will reach 30s with the clouds pushing into north central Kansas and with the snow cover over the northwest part of the Sunflower State.

With a wind shift into the north behind a passing weak cold front, temperatures tonight will drop into the teens in most areas under a clear to partly cloudy sky.

Friday will be just a couple of degrees cooler than today as cooler high pressure pushes to our northeast but it will be a dry day with partly sunny skies.

Temps are expected to warm nicely over the upcoming weekend. The weekend looks truly superb with afternoon highs in the 50s Saturday and 50s to lower 60s Sunday, well above-average for early February!

Next week we will watch for a storm system to evolve. One passes to our north but does not provide us with any moisture late Monday into Tuesday. There is a better system late next Tuesday night and Wednesday. Track and temps will be important along with the extent of moisture transport into Kansas. Rain will be possible by mid-week with snow favoring the northwest.

We can really use all the moisture we can get with drought conditions persisting across most of the state presently.

Temps will cool behind this feature late next week, but it will not be bitter by any means. We will need to watch for another taste of the Arctic by the middle of February.

Current Forecast for Wichita and SouthCentral Kansas

2/2/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny. Hi: 48 Wind: SW/NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 18 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 46 Wind: NE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 33 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 61 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston