Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and breezy through the weekend, unsettled pattern follows

Chilly mornings will turn to warm and pleasant afternoons over the next few days. Temperatures will jump from the 30s and 40s this morning, to the 60s and 70s this afternoon.

Strong southerly flow will allow for these warmer temperatures, and winds will be gusty at times upwards of 20 to 25 mph.

Red Flag Warnings go into effect today for far western Kansas on the Kansas/Colorado state line. Burning is not recommended as low humidity levels and breezy conditions will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly.

High pressure in place will allow for periods of sunshine, but an area of high clouds could roll through from northwest to southeast during the day. Regardless, we will enjoy some weekend sun and warmth.

We have a relatively quiet and pleasant night on tap. Lows will be a touch warmer, mostly in the 40s with a few upper 30s across northwest Kansas.

Do not forget, Daylight Saving Time ends tonight. 2 AM will turn to 1 AM on Sunday as we “fall back” to standard time. This brings brighter mornings and darker evenings.

Winds pick up a bit more on Sunday, but so will our temperatures. Most of the state will be able to climb to the lower 70s, which is well above average for this time of year. These warmer temperatures lingering into Monday as well.

A series of shortwaves will roll through the region next week. This will bring intervals of cloud coverage and even a few slim rain chances. The best shot for a few showers looks to come on Wednesday, mainly into the afternoon and evening.

A few smaller disturbances could roll through Thursday and Friday as well, but we are keeping our chances low for the time being until more details become clear.

Highs become more seasonal as we head through the middle part of next week as well, with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Late week however, it looks like we will see much cooler air filter back in with highs only in the 50s. Quite the range of fall temperatures!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears