A cold front has cleared the Sunflower State, leaving a few isolated showers across southern Kansas this morning. Those across Oklahoma will have the bulk of today’s heavy rainfall, leaving most of us dry.

A random shower or two will be possible this morning, especially along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line.

Most of the region will remain dry with temperatures starting in the 50s and 60s. By the afternoon we can expect a standard summer day with highs In the 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels remain only moderate and the breeze stays light.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds across the state today. Our average high for this time of year is 90 degrees in Wichita. We are going to climb above that but not by much this week. There is a sign of a midweek warm up as temperatures will make a run at the mid 90s. This looks to be fairly short lived.

A front late week brings us back down to the upper 80s and lower 90s. That front needs to be watched as we could see a few showers and storms starting Friday afternoon out west into Saturday. We will keep an eye on this as we get a bit closer.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 91 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears