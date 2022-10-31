The spookiest day of the year is here, and our weather will be picture-perfect for trick-or-treating this evening. A warmer spell has taken over the Central High Plains early this week. It will be comfortably cool after sundown but not bitter as several previous Halloweens across the Sunflower State.

Winds increase Tuesday as temperatures keep warming. We will be into the 70s for highs throughout Thursday before a big storm system takes over the region. Winds will increase, and those who did not see rain over the last week stand a higher chance for wildfires.

Conditions are elevated for wildfires near the Kansas/Colorado state line Tuesday. Winds will gust Tuesday from 20-35 MPH. Wind gusts increase further, exceeding 40 MPH, Tuesday night into Wednesday for many communities.

We stay on this windy, dry and sunny stretch until Thursday night. Storms are expected farther west to start this system.

A storm or two may reach severe thresholds for hail and high wind. Instability is lower, but there is enough to bring about a stronger storm.

This will quickly evolve into a heavy rain situation Friday into Saturday as the front stalls. This could mean flooding for parts of the Plains from Texas through Oklahoma and even here at home.

The heaviest rain is expected from central to eastern Kansas. Amounts today from the latest model guidance paint anywhere from 2″ to more than 4″ of rainfall farther east. It is something to watch closely into the first half of the weekend.

Wraparound rain is possible into Saturday night before the system pulls away by Sunday. Temperatures will take a hit and cool later this week and over the weekend.

Temps try to fight back and warm early next week, only to be cut short by another cold front. Our pattern is much more active into November, and I would not be shocked to see a major cold snap by the middle of the month.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 77 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman