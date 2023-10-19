Dry air at the surface and high pressure aloft is going to give us a whole lot of sunshine over the next few days. Starting out chilly this morning in the 40s, we will rise to the upper 70s by afternoon.

Many places in Kansas will breach the 80 degree mark with hardly a cloud in the sky anywhere.

Overnight will be cool but generally mild for this time of the year, lows in the 40s and 50s tonight with clear skies continuing.

The warming trend continues tomorrow as we get around 15 degrees above our normal highs for this time of the year!

A weak front will slide into the state on Saturday and brings a little bit of cooling, but temperatures still stay warmer than normal through the weekend.

High pressure remains dominant into the weekend, keeping us dry and warm.

In the eastern Pacific ocean, Hurricane Norma is churning off the coast of Mexico as it drifts to the north. This storm is going to play a big role in our weather next week as the remnants of this storm are going to head in our direction.

The plume of tropical moisture associated with Norma will get lifted north ahead of a low, slow jet stream storm system. The combined efforts of these two systems coming together over the plains looks like a widespread, potentially heavy rainfall event beginning around the middle of next week.

It is still a bit too early to determine the specifics locations and amounts of rain that this system may produce, but rain potential over two inches may be in the cards for large portions of the Sunflower State and the surrounding region. Keep your fingers crossed, because we could definitely use the rain!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 79 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 50 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 82 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 52 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly:

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 71 Lo: 53 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.