We will mostly take a break from the storm threat today with the exception of eastern Kansas, where a few thunderstorms may develop along the dry line and pose a threat of hail and damaging wind, but the tornado threat will remain quite low. The Slight Risk will include areas from Emporia down to Chautauqua County.

For the rest of the KSN viewing area, we will see temperatures cooler with westward extent. Warm and muggy in Wichita until the dry line moves through, with a high of 87. Highs only reach the 60s in northwest Kansas.

Storms will be isolated and not too extensive in coverage today, but we will bring more rain chances in over the weekend, particularly on Sunday as another area of low pressure moves toward us from the south. The atmosphere will not be quite as primed for severe weather, but it is May after all and we will be keeping an eye out for any storms that might try to become severe.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S/W 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: NW/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, breezy.