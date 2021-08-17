Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and humid pattern fuels spotty storm chances

Dew points are in the upper 60s to the lower 70s from the central portion of the state to the east, which is making it feel a touch humid. Overall, not too bad for summertime in Kansas.

A few storms have popped up across south central and southeastern Kansas. They should remain below severe thresholds and taper off as the sun sets.

Wednesday looks dry for areas west, although a shower will try to form where the moisture is richer during our peak heating hours, central and eastern counties, but not have much luck surviving.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will blossom Wednesday night. This wave will move out by Thursday morning.

In the afternoon, a stray storm is possible for central and eastern communities. However, attention will be on the west as stronger storms develop near the Kansas/Colorado state line. A severe storm is possible. There is a Marginal Risk for points northwest Thursday night into Friday morning.

Looks like most of this activity marches to the east up north. Additional storms will develop farther downstream through central Kansas Friday evening as the cold front progresses. Some could be strong.

Over the weekend, there will be a round of storms Saturday night into Sunday morning as our cold front returns to the north as a warm front. Getting out and about during the day this weekend should be fine and dry, but hot. Saturday will be the cooler day of the two with more 90s and a few triple digits thrown in for good measure Sunday. Winds will start to pick up a hair by Sunday

Temperatures next week look toasty with persistent highs in the 90s for much of the region. Areas farther east may be able to hold onto the 80s. There are signs of a more potent cold front with some actual cool air that could reset our temperatures to the 80s by the end of next week.

Rainfall potential for the remainder of the month looks better farther north and east, leaving much of Kansas thirsty for more moisture.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman