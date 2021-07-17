Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and humid, scattered storms for the weekend

Our immediate weather story is the thunderstorm activity around the state early this morning.

Storms are not severe but are dropping torrential rainfall. These storms are dangerous because they are moving very slow, meaning heavy rain is falling generally over the same area.

We have an Areal Flood Warning out for Cowley Co. through the next few hours. We will want to watch out for some flooding reports in eastern Cowley county. Anywhere between 1 and 3 inches of rain has likely fallen out that way.

A few other storms are bubbling up in some of our other regions of Kansas.



We will keep storm chances in our Saturday forecast for a good chunk of the state. It will NOT be a washout of a day. We just have to keep an eye on a few rounds of scattered thunderstorms. It is a messy pattern and these storms likely bubble up at different times throughout different parts of the state. After this first morning wave, I think more storms should be able to pop up in southern Kansas throughout the afternoon and evening.

A few of the storms across the state today could be strong.

**THIS IS THE MOST UP TO DATE SPC OUTLOOK ABOVE, THE ONE FROM THE VIDEO IS OUTDATED**

Thanks to some extra cloud coverage at times and some rain at times, I have most of the state in the upper 80s and lower 90s throughout the weekend.

Generally, expect upper 80s in south central Kansas. It will remain humid, however. We will see another wave of thunderstorms out there on Sunday, but again it looks to be spotty across the state. Keep your outdoor plans, just stay weather aware through your weekend.

A few storms Sunday could be strong to severe. Damaging wind and hail would be the main concern. With the amount of moisture we have, I bet torrential rainfall will be a threat with any isolated storm.

We should see some nice relief temperature wise to start the upcoming week with mid 80s across most of the state! The pattern looks rather dry after Monday with very low storm chances.

Have a great weekend! – Meteorologist Warren Sears