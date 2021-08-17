Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and humid with scattered storm chances

A dry and comfortable start to our Tuesday, but temperatures quickly climb through the afternoon. We are looking at another day of near 90 degrees across the state.

Our atmosphere has a good stream of moisture right now so you will notice it feels pretty muggy out there today. This will stick around with us through the week.

The uptick in moisture will also be a key ingredient for a few thunderstorms to develop during this forecast. Starting Tuesday afternoon and evening, we will watch for a few storms to bubble up mainly across south central Kansas. The rest of the state looks to avoid the storm activity for now.

A few more isolated waves of storms are possible Wednesday. Better rain chances return late week.

A more pronounced system could impact our region Thursday into Friday as a front slides through. This could spark more widespread thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. This event is something we will keep an eye on.

Weekend generally looks warm and dry with highs in the lower 90s. We are seeing some signs of slightly warmer than average temperatures hanging out into next week.

