The pattern of the cool mornings and warmer than average afternoons continues as we push into Sunday. Most of us will trend back to the lower to mid 80s. Winds pick up in western Kansas today, specifically for communities to the northwest. Sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph with higher gusts. Those in central Kansas will be much more quiet.

With those stronger winds in place, we have to be mindful of elevated fire danger. Dry ground, dry air and gusty winds are a recipe for fires to get out of hand quickly.

Rain chances look pretty pitiful this week. However, those near the Kansas/Colorado state line will hold on to the best chance. Late Sunday afternoon into the evening we will watch out for a few spotty showers, mainly on the Colorado side.

Scattered rain moves a little more into western Kansas for Monday afternoon and evening. Unfortunately, rainfall totals will stay on the minor side. A few rumbles are possible but severe weather is not expected.

The rain chances out west will be along a slow-moving frontal boundary. It will bring some rain showers to some Tuesday. Still looking spotty however.

The front eventually clears the entire state, bringing some cooler air by Friday. This will linger into next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 52 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 84 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 52 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower.

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears