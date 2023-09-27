A weak cool front is parked over southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma and popped a few isolated showers. These will go by the wayside after the sun goes down and we will stay dry tonight. Lows overnight will be coolest across northern Kansas with 50s to low 60s south of the front.

Unseasonable warmth continues to be the story during the day. The overnights are still cool and reminiscent of the season. The front lifts to the north as a warm front tomorrow and will bring windier and warmer conditions across the state.

Thursday afternoon it will be a toastier day with many reaching into the low to middle 90s.

Looks like Wichita will stay a good 10 degrees or more above the seasonable average into the weekend and much of next week.

Winds increase Thursday. Fire danger will increase especially in the west where relative humidity values will be lower. Winds will also gust out west from 30-40 MPH with locally higher gusts. Winds will still be elevated farther East although not as strong as western Kansas. Isolated storms are possible in western Kansas Thursday and Friday evenings.

More organized convection or showers and storms aligns farther west and north Saturday.

Upper level high pressure keeps the Wichita Metro and south central Kansas remain rain-free until the middle of next week. A trough dives into the western part of the country and stalls out over the weekend.

Unsettled conditions of hit or miss showers and storms persist west and north late in the weekend and early next week. There will be a noticeable difference in temps from who gets the clouds and rain (cooler) versus who stays dry (much hotter).

The axis for storms shifts into more of central Kansas next Wednesday and Thursday. This will break Wichita’s stretch of 90-degree+ days and bring temps back closer to the norm.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 94 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman