Sunshine dominates right now along with the warmth. Temperatures are a good 10 degrees above average in the afternoons.

Tonight will not be too cold with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday will be another sun-filled day with highs in the 60s and some 70s. We keep on this mild trend into Wednesday. A cold front will enter the northwest on Thursday.

Moisture is lacking even with winds holding on from the south ahead of this boundary, although a sprinkle or two is not off the table. A system develops near Texas which will rob the moisture from us.

Once the front passes, temps will drop for highs Friday, but it will not be bitter. The pendulum swings back warmer Saturday ahead of a stronger storm system. The exact track will need to come into focus by this weekend.

If it goes too far south, then we will not see as much rain as we could potentially receive. It does look damp due to rain showers beginning Saturday night and continuing through Sunday. The southwest may not get much moisture, unfortunately. We will also need to see how quickly this system departs.

Some model guidance wants to hang on to the moisture into the following Monday, but in the form of flurries and light snow, as colder air dips south in the west. It will not be much moisture and should not have a major impact on travel.

Another stronger cold front is on deck just before Thanksgiving. This could bring highs by the end of next week to the 20s and 30s! That is still a way out and we will fine tune details as we get closer. Model guidance has been hinting and staying consistent for a few days now at this sharp colder turn at that time.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 69 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 44 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman