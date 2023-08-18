Today will be a bit hazy as we have a wave of wildfire smoke from Canada drifting over Kansas.

Temperatures will be toasty but not excessively hot today, highs in the low to middle 90s in wichita with upper 90s out west.

Tonight, we don’t cool off as much as last night, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will bring the heat wave in full force with a significant jump in temperatures to the triple digits across most of Kansas.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Saturday thru Wednesday.

High pressure will hold in place through the weekend and into next week, keeping us hot and dry at least through late next week.

After this, the high will start to break down and that lets us cool off a bit to the 90s. We might begin to see storm chances return around the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 103 Wind: SE/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 74 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 103 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy.