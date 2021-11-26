Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and welcomed changes

Clear skies and light winds are leaving us extra chilly to start our Friday. While most dropped near or below freezing this morning, we have some warmer air that will push its way back to the Sunflower State. Highs should warm between 10 and 20 degrees from yesterday, eventually making it to the 60s.

This warmer air comes as winds switch out of the southwest. We will see winds sustained between 8 to 18 mph, but a few gusts could reach upwards of 25. Not an overly windy day by any means, just a few stronger gusts mainly through midday. Winds quiet down this evening.

We will enjoy a mostly sunny sky for the near future. Some high clouds will likely mix in from time to time, but that sunshine will help keep us mild through the weekend.

Expect some widespread lower 60s to stick around for Saturday. We do have a cold front that will begin to work through the state, switching winds out of the north.

Those winds will become gusty at times for Saturday afternoon, but temperatures should still stay mild. This front will be starved for moisture again, so rain chances look non-existent. It could bring us a bit more cloud coverage.

Sunday highs will take a little dip back to the 50s but should still stay around or just above average for this time of year. This is brief, as we soar back into the 60s again to start the new work week. Those 60s will be hard to shake, with most of the state staying well above average heading into the beginning of December. We will continue to see a good deal of sunshine into next week as well.

Regionally, travel looks just fine for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Winds will pick up at times through the remainder of the weekend, but the forecast stays bone dry. Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend, and safe travels.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears