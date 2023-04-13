Warm and windy weather returns for Thursday as highs reach the 80s across the state.

Winds will be strong out of the south, and that will lead to high fire danger, especially in western Kansas. Fire Weather warnings are in effect until 9 p.m.

A wave of showers and thunderstorms will move into far western Kansas this evening and will bring some scattered rain potential.

A few storms could reach severe limits, mainly for a few damaging wind gusts. A Marginal Risk is in effect for western Kansas.

The severe weather threat will shift east tomorrow, with central portions of Kansas under a Slight Risk. Severe thunderstorms will develop along an advancing cold front tomorrow afternoon, with large hail and damaging winds possible, in addition to the threat of a tornado or two.

Farther south, the atmosphere will be capped, and storm development is less likely along the dry line, but any storms that manage to form could become severe. Non-severe showers and thunderstorms will visit western Kansas again tomorrow.

Cooler air moves in this weekend, with fire danger returning by Saturday. After that, we warm back to the 70s, and our next shot at rain will come next Tuesday.

4/13/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 82 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 48 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Meteorologist Jack Maney