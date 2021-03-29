Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and windy, but cooler weather on the way

Warm and windy are the big headlines today. The strong wind and low humidity are creating for dangerous fire conditions. A Fire Weather Warning is issued from Minnesota to northern Texas, including the entire state of Kansas. Wind will be sustained up to 30 mph with gusts between 50 to 60 mph. Because of the strong wind, High Wind Watches, Warnings, and Advisories have also been issued through tonight. Outdoor burning is discouraged because fires could become uncontrollable and spread quickly due to high wind. Highs today will reach the upper 70s, some could even get to the 80s. Tomorrow the wind of change, literally, will bring temperatures down to the 40s and 50s. A low pressure system will move through overnight and bring a slim chance for rain and snow chances. This chance remains slim because moisture is not sufficient to support any healthy showers or storms. Better chances for rain will end up south of Kansas. We slowly warm through the rest of work week back to the 70s by the weekend. With the exception of a passing shower tonight and tomorrow, we will stay dry mostly dry through next weekend.