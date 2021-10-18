Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and windy early, midweek front brings cooler air

Temperatures range from the upper 30s to 40s across the state of Kansas this morning under a mostly clear sky. Monday will follow a similar pattern to Sunday, with a cool morning turning to a warm and comfortable afternoon. Generally, expect highs in the 70s statewide, with a few lower 80s potentially mixed in.

Aside from patchy areas of clouds moving in, the biggest weather story today is going to be the wind. Becoming strong out of the south, wind speeds today will range from 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30, especially across southwest and central Kansas.

This will help keep our air warm through Tuesday. Because of heightened winds and lower humidity, burning is NOT advised today or tomorrow. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for far southwest Kansas through this evening.

Mid to upper 70s stick around for Tuesday, but a cold front begins to move into the state starting from the northwest. This will work through the state into the overnight hours.

The front will be rather starved for moisture, so widespread rain or storm chances are not looking great. This front could have a few showers associated with it the farther southeast it spreads, so we will keep slim overnight chances into early Wednesday morning.

The cold front will do its job and cool us down for the second half of the week. We can generally expect temperatures to drop a few degrees with highs in the 60s before returning to the low 70s this weekend.

A few signs are pointing towards some weekend rain chances. Right now I am going to keep them slim until we can gather a bit more information as it is so far out. If model guidance holds together, a few showers are possible Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning as an area of low pressure develops. We will keep an eye on this system.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears