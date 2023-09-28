Breezy and warm conditions expected across Kansas today, making it feel a lot more like summer than early fall. Highs in the low to middle 90s will be common today.

The gusty winds and low humidity expected in western Kansas today will lead to elevated fire danger.

A few isolated thunderstorms may pop up out west this evening, but they will be much more miss than hit and most folks will stay dry.

The warm and mostly dry weather continues this week as high pressure dominates our pattern. A few isolated storms will be possible out west over the coming days as a storm system slowly moves in, but more widespread storm chances will hold off until at least the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 94 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 67 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy.