Two opposite systems have Kansas in the middle. This is why our winds are so strong today and will remain elevated until a series of cold fronts move through the region next week.

Fire danger will be high in our warm, dry and windy conditions especially farther to the west/southwest into the weekend.

Expect a warm and windy Friday Football Fever. It will stay dry under the Friday Night Lights.

We need the rain and an isolated shower or storm may blossom later today West of I-135 into the overnight. Temperatures tonight will be mild with a slight breeze from the south.

Temperatures this weekend will be well above average from 10 to 15 degrees placing us well into the 80s and 90s.

There is a shot for scattered showers and thunderstorms late Saturday in western Kansas. This activity should behave itself and stay below severe thresholds. This will wane into early Sunday morning.

Areas near the Kansas/Colorado state line will see another isolated chance for rain Sunday and Monday evenings.

Highs will trend up for the first half of next week. Two cold fronts will target the area with the first arriving on Tuesday.

This will offer up scattered showers and thunderstorms, spreading from west to east Tuesday into the first half of Wednesday.

Temps will also cool with highs in the 60s and 70s to end next week. There will be another reinforcing shot of colder air next Friday. This looks to come through dry but might drop some overnight lows the following weekend into the 30s farther north with the 40s across southern Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 68 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 93 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 65 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman