Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and windy, high fire danger, slim rain chances work in

Temperatures on Sunday begin mild. We had clouds in place overnight that allowed us to stay on the warmer side of things, with most of us starting in the 30s and 40s. We are looking at another day of well above average temperatures in the Sunflower State. Expect afternoon highs in the 60s and even a few 70 degree readings.

This warmer air comes with a bit of a trade off. As the core of a big storm passes up to our north, a warm sector will come through the area. This is going to kick up our winds, and also give us a slim chance for rain. Many of our central, northern and western communities could see wind gusts upwards of 40 to 45 mph today, especially early afternoon.

Because of the expectation for high wind gusts, burning is NOT advised as fires could and will get out of hand quickly. Red Flag warnings are in place through the afternoon for many of our western and southwest Kansas counties.

On top of fire danger, we have the chance to see a few sprinkles in other parts of the state. Those in south central and southeastern Kansas have the best shot at thicker cloud coverage and some patchy light rain. I am not expecting much, but outdoor plans today need to be monitored for a little light precipitation from time to time, especially into lunch and the early afternoon. Keep a rain jacket handy, just in case!

Most rain chances this week are rather minor. We do have another disturbance that could clip a few of our eastern counties on Tuesday, but this also looks to be light as of now. We are not expecting any major storm systems, at least not over the next few days.

Our temperatures take quite the dip this week. We will experience rather warm air, between the 50s and 60s through Tuesday, but a potent cold front knocks us back to where we should be by Wednesday. Expect some 30s and 40s before warming back to the lower 50s by next weekend.

I am seeing signs that the beginning of January could start on an active note. We will keep an eye on a few different storm systems that could give some of us our first snow. This is very early on, and we will monitor model guidance trends as we inch closer to the New Year!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears