Saturday’s weather was picture perfect, but Sunday will bring some changes. We are looking rather warm again, but strong winds pick up as a cold front moves through the state. Those in northwest Kansas will be cooler and feel the effects first. Closer to Wichita, we can expect some lower 70s.

Ahead of the cold front, winds will be strong out of the south. Behind the front, winds will be strong out of the north. I am expecting gusts to reach or even exceed 40mph through the afternoon before winding down this evening.

We have HIGH FIRE DANGER on Sunday, specifically those to our north and west. Fire Weather Warnings are in place up north. Burning is NOT ADVISED.

The cold front clears through the Wichita area later this evening. It will bring an uptick in cloud coverage, as well as the chance for a few showers and storms. The bulk of the activity will stay to the south and southeast where the ingredients are a bit more favorable for storm development.

A few spotty showers are possible throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday. This unfortunately will not amount to much. If you need a good soaking rainfall, this is not the system to bring it.

Our late week temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side. Our average high for this time of year is 65º.

4/3/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 73 Wind: S/N 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 45 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 62 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 43 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 72 Lo: 45 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears