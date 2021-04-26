Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and windy Monday, severe threat late Tuesday

The start to the work and school week will be warm, windy, and dry. These conditions have prompted some weather alerts.

Fire danger will be high again to the north and west. This is where Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect through the afternoon and into the evening. A Wind Advisory will also be in effect today due to gusts reaching 45 mph.

After a mild start this morning, strong southerly flow will send highs into the 80s. Some isolated spots could touch the low 90s.

Skies will yield more sun than clouds but our next disturbance looms to the north and west of the area.

Skies stay dry tonight with lows mild again in the upper 40s to low 60s.

A shower or storm can’t be ruled out early in the day Tuesday but developing storms will hold off until late day. A Marginal Risk of severe weather has been expanded through more of the area and a higher Slight Risk still targets portions of South Central Kansas and Northern Oklahoma. All severe threats will be possible with the main one being large hail.

We’ll need to stay weather aware late in the afternoon and through the evening. Storms linger into the overnight.

Rain and rumbles continue through Wednesday. The threat of a strong to severe storm will shift to the south and east, the same direction the front will be moving in.

We’ll dry out by Thursday. After a mid-week cooldown into the 60s to low 70s, we’ll return to the 80s over the weekend.