Warm and windy is the name of the game on Wednesday. Most of us will make another run at upper 70s during the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 35-45 mph in spots, especially to the west.

Because of the lack of rain and windy conditions, much of western Kansas is under a Fire Weather Warning through 7 PM this evening. Please no burning.

Another warm and windy day is on tap for Thursday. You will notice winds stay out of the south, allowing for warmer and more moist air. This will come into play late Thursday into early Friday morning with rain and storm chances. Storms likely do not get going until after 8 PM Thursday night.

Once we push into the overnight, storms could quickly become strong to severe along the cold front that moves in from the west.

With good ingredients in place, numerous cells could become severe with damaging winds, a few brief tornadoes and even some hail. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Slight Risk from southwest into north central Kansas. The best window for severe weather will likely be between 1 and 5 AM. Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, especially since this is a nighttime event.

Once we get into the 5 to 8 AM hour Friday, our severe threat should start to diminish but some showers and storms begin to push into central and eastern Kansas. Friday morning is the better shot for rain. Those far to the west on the back side of the front could even see a few light snow showers.

Friday afternoon and evening the front eventually clears the entire state. Our winds shift and temperatures drop. This means that Friday evening plans will be chilly and potentially blustery, but dry.

Latest model guidance has the storm system pushing far to our east on Saturday, so we have reflected that in our rain chances. Most of the weekend should be dry.

Temperatures reset a bit into the 60s from Friday into the beginning of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 77 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 59 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 75 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears