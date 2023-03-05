A little taste of spring to come is here today as we bring in warm and windy conditions this afternoon, and that will give us high fire danger for this afternoon. Wichita started the day warmer as a result of humid air in place, but temperatures fell in western Kansas as dry air is already in place.

Forecast relative humidity values this afternoon.

That dry air will result in an area of critical fire weather conditions over the western half of the state, and a Red Flag Warning has been issued until 7pm for the areas shaded in pink.

Temperatures will soar well into the 70s with the gusty winds today, and it will be a comfortable day outdoors, but please use caution and avoid any activities that could cause a spark.

A cold front will make its way across the state tomorrow and bring an end to this brief warm spell, though Wichita should still see a mild afternoon high of 66 before the front arrives and drops temperatures. In areas further north and west, the front arrives earlier and highs will be cooler.

Winter will be back later in the week, with increasing cloudcover on Tuesday and then rain chances from Wednesday into the end of the week. Temperatures will be more on the warm side and will likely keep Wichita’s dominant precipitation type as chilly rain. Snow is more likely to mix in the further north and west you go, with snow most likely over northwest Kansas.

Several waves of precipitation are possible, with the system finally pulling clear late Friday or early Saturday. Temperatures stay chilly into next weekend, but we will dry out and see more sunshine by Sunday.

3/5/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 75 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, breezy. Lo: 43 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 66 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly Cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 46 Lo: 37 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% Chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 34 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 41 Lo: 31 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 30 Mostly Cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.