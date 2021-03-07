Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and windy then rainy and cool

Similar to yesterday, highs will be in the 60s and 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Gusty wind picks up out of the south. Wind speeds are the strongest to the central and east.

Warm, windy, and dry conditions will cause a fire danger. A Fire Weather Warning is in place until today at 7.

Cloud cover increases through the work week, but so do those temperatures. We will reach the 70s by Tuesday with some even in the 80s on Wednesday. This is close to record breaking highs.

Wednesday will be an active day for weather. We start the day with strong southerly wind that will cause high fire danger ahead of a front working its way into the state. Then showers and storms are likely through the evening hours. Storms are trending to the south and east.

Widespread scattered showers and storms will cover the state on Friday. As this system wraps around, snow is possible on the backside.

This snow will be temperature dependent and won’t stick around long given the warmer weather we will have this week. Thankfully, the moisture will bring relief from fire danger. This late-week system will significantly drop temperatures back to the 40s and 50s. Next weekend will be rainy and cold so get out this weekend while you can.