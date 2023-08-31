Wildfire smoke continues to plague our atmosphere today. This will create a haze in our skies, similar to what we saw yesterday. Air quality is at a moderate level across much of the state.

Temperatures reach the 90s this afternoon. Thanks to stronger winds pulling in the heat, Western Kansas will be a touch warmer than Central Kansas today. Gusts up to 30 MPH are possible.

Winds remain strong through the end of the workweek. Gusts tomorrow will be strong across the state. Strong southerly flow will help our afternoon highs to jump upwards this weekend.

Dry, windy, and warm conditions create the perfect environment for wildfires to flare up and spread quickly. Fire weather concerns for our far northwest counties will heighten tomorrow. A Fire Weather Watch for northwest Kansas will be in place from 1 PM to 9 PM on Friday.

As southerly flow pulls in warmer temperatures, our afternoon highs gradually climb over the next few days. It will be warm and dry as high pressure remains in charge through the holiday weekend. We flirt with the century mark by Labor Day.

A cold front will fight to move through the Sunflower State late Monday into Tuesday. A few showers and storms will try to form along this passing boundary, giving us the best chance of rain we will see for a while.

The cold front will not have much of an impact on our temperatures. We go from the triple digits on Monday to the mid-90s on Wednesday after the passing boundary. Highs recover quickly by the second half of next week, keeping temperatures well above our seasonal average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 92 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 96 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 65 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 98 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll