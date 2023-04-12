A warm, windy Wednesday is coming up for the whole state of Kansas, and fire danger is going to be high as a result. Winds gusting from 30 to 40 mph will not be memorably extreme, but are more than capable of whipping a grass fire out of control with the dry conditions we’ve had so far this year. Fire Weather Warnings have been issued for western and northern Kansas today and will be back tomorrow.

Our next storm system will approach the area tomorrow, maintaining the gusty winds and pushing a wave of showers into western Kansas tomorrow afternoon. It may take some time for the low levels to saturate and allow the rain to reach the ground, so there may also be a small chance of a few dry lightning strikes tomorrow in western Kansas.

Showers and storms will become better organized as a cold front pushes into central Kansas Friday, which brings a threat of severe thunderstorms.

These will be capable of hail and damaging wind gusts, plus a tornado or two can’t be ruled out completely. A few showers may linger on Saturday behind the front.

Cooler air builds in for the weekend, and we will see another stretch of nice days into early portions of next week.

4/12/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 82 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 80 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 48 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.