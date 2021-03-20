Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and windy today with more rain on the way

Mostly sunny this afternoon with temperatures climbing to the 60s and near 70s. The warmest temperatures will be out west.

Wind from the south will pick up later today, especially out west. Gusts will exceed 35 mph.

Stronger wind is expected in the east tomorrow. This wind will be strong enough that we can’t quite call it comfortable. Additionally, it will cause fire danger through the weekend.

A front will approach the state on Sunday and bring clouds then rain with it.

Later on Sunday and into Monday, rain and cooler temperatures are expected. Snow will mix in with this out west.

We get a break from the rain for a bit on Tuesday, but another small chance is not out of the picture for Wednesday.

Drier and warmer conditions return on Thursday and most of the day Friday as we wrap up the work week. A windy Friday will turn another round of rain showers late Friday into the weekend. The pattern seems to remain active through next weekend.