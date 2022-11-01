Southerly winds have now taken root allowing warmer air to pump into the Central High Plains. Winds will also be breezy but become stronger as the next cold front and storm system approach.

High fire danger will plague areas farther west through this evening and again on Wednesday.

Highs in the 70s will be maintained until the frontal passage by the weekend.

Gusts, at times, may exceed 40 MPH as we await this system. Clouds will be on the move Wednesday night and thicken through Thursday. Much of Thursday will be quiet, with a few degrees taken off the daytime high due to cloud cover.

After 7 PM Thursday, storms will develop out west. There is a greater chance for a severe storms west of I-135 while we are sleeping into Friday morning.

Damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH look more problematic, and larger hail cannot be ruled out. Rainfall will heavy under a stronger storm.

The front looks to be more progressive and might sweep the more substantial rainfall potential to our east. That said, rainfall amounts of 1″ to 3″ are more likely farther east, with the west missing most of the moisture connection.

Temperatures cool behind this system and try to bounce back early next week before resetting again due to another cold front. That may come compete with a few light showers farther east.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 77 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 59 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman