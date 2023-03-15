A warm and windy day across Kansas as our next storm system approaches the region. With low pressure developing to our west through the day, the pressure gradient will be very tight and promote strong winds through the afternoon, especially in central portions of the state.

Gusts up to 50 mph are possible especially in tan shaded areas where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 7pm. The strong south winds will also help to boost our temperatures well above normal today, with upper 60s to mid 70s for highs.

The south winds will also bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and this is going to help bring in rain chances overnight tonight and into tomorrow.

A cold front begins to push into Northwest Kansas overnight, where winds stay strong and lows drop below freezing. Wichita can expect a warm night with lows in the mid 50s.

Showers develop overnight in central Kansas into our northwestern corner. A layer of dry air in the mid-levels will limit precipitation potential in southwest Kansas through daybreak. Northwest Kansas has a chance to see rain change over to snow as temperatures dip to near and below freezing, though accumulations will be light.

Cold air spreads southeast through the day, arriving in Wichita in the late morning or early afternoon. This will put our high for the day in the morning for Wichita, with falling temperatures through the afternoon.

A second wave of rain will develop over the panhandles and spread across the southern half of Kansas in the afternoon and evening. This will start out as cold rain, but has the potential to switch over to a wintry mix or brief band of snow later in the day when temperatures approach freezing again.

If we manage a full change over to snow, amounts will be light as the snow bands will be moving quickly and falling onto warm ground, so little to no impact is expected to roadways outside of bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures stay cold in the wake of this system, hovering in the mid 40s Friday thru Sunday. Some recovery is expected early next week, but below normal temperatures will be with us for much of the coming week.

3/15/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 67 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 54 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 58 Wind: S/N 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 24 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 46 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.