Early season warmth is here for some parts of Kansas today, but others have been stuck with a gloomy, foggy morning in north-central Kansas. A stationary frontal boundary draped north of Wichita is holding temperatures colder across northern Kansas.

Any remaining fog will dissipate in the afternoon, with temperatures warming up to the upper 60s in north central Kansas with upper 70s to low 80s south of the front. Breezy to windy conditions especially in southwest Kansas will lead to elevated fire danger.

The front will remain over central Kansas today but begins to make southward progress tonight, which will put an end to our brief warm spell and shift winds out of the north and northeast. A few sprinkles may develop in NW Kansas, but we stay largely dry through tonight.

Lows dip to the 40s and 30s behind the front, locations south of the front will have a humid and breezy night with lows struggling to fall below the 60s.

As the front moves south, it will spark a wave of thunderstorms in Oklahoma that may be able to clip our farthest southeastern areas, but we will keep a more substantial chance for rain in the forecast tomorrow as a secondary wave of showers develops behind the front.

The most likely time for Wichita to see rain would be after dark Thursday and into Friday morning. Showers will start earlier out west. Rainfall amounts will not be drought busting, but some isolated totals of 0.1″ to 0.25″ of rain may be possible under some of the heavier showers that develop. Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Another chance of showers looks to arrive Sunday, though once again these will be on the lighter side. A few snowflakes might try to mix in out west as temperatures cool to near freezing overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. No major impacts are expected.

Temperatures stay cool, near and below average for much of the coming week. Rain chances look to end for a few days, with more sunshine expected and highs in the 50s early next week.

3/22/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 81 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 49 Wind: S/W 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 64 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly:

Fri: Hi: 55 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 39 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.