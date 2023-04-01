High pressure has been in charge of the forecast today. Our skies stayed clear and blue with mild temperatures. The high has slid to our southeast this evening, allowing southerly flow to move back into the state.

Fire weather warnings are in place for parts of western Kansas through 9 PM. Fire Weather Watches for our panhandle counties last through tomorrow night. Please, no outdoor burning this weekend!

Temperatures tonight will stay in the 40s for most, with a few 30s possible in northwest Kansas. Winds will remain strong as the southerly flow continues to move into the region overnight.

Strong winds will greet us on Sunday morning as we could see gusts between 30-40 MPH, with a few localized areas seeing gusts up to 50 MPH. With warm and windy conditions, heightened fire weather is expected again tomorrow.

Temperatures jump upwards over the next few days thanks to our southerly winds. We reach into the upper 70s tomorrow and even flirt with the 80s on Tuesday before our next cold front arrives. A few stray showers for central and eastern Kansas will be possible on Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves across the state, but rainfall will be limited.

Any isolated storm that manages to form on Monday has the potential to produce some thunder, lightning, and strong winds. A Marginal Risk has been issued for most of eastern Kansas for the start of the workweek.

We then watch for the potential for a few snowflakes in northwest Kansas come Tuesday as moisture wraps around the passing low-pressure system. Temperatures drop behind the passing front, making a few flurries possible.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 46 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 78 Wind: SW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 54 Wind: SW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll