Temperatures will sit slightly below our seasonal average this afternoon, with all of the state reaching into the 40s. A warming trend will take hold over the next few days, leading to a pleasant weekend.

High pressure has taken control of the forecast and is chasing out any leftover cloud cover today. Expect to see winds shifting out of the south as this high passes and plenty of blue skies.

We do fall back into the teens across the region overnight with starry skies. This will make for a cold start to our Saturday before temperatures jump by the afternoon.

Highs tomorrow will be comfortable in the low 50s with a few passing clouds and winds out of the south. We see our winds pick up on Sunday and help launch temperatures reach above average in the 60s.

Rain chances slowly return to the forecast for the start of the workweek. Showers will move across western Kansas on Monday evening.

Rain chances spread east by Tuesday, leading to widespread showers across the state.

Snowfall will return on Wednesday. Snow is more likely to the northwest Wednesday, but some wintry weather could also spread into the rest of the area.

Mild temperatures will lead us through the start of the week, but we will drop back into the 30s by the second half of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 44 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 18 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 53 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 18 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll