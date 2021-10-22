Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm Friday, storm chances return for the weekend

We have a warm fall day on tap across the state of Kansas. Temperatures generally start out in the 40s, but widespread 70s and a few lower 80s are expected this afternoon. Low pressure just to the north will bring southerly flow back to the state. Winds could gust upwards of 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies will give way to a few clouds from time to time today, but most of our daytime shower activity will stay off to the south.

Our model guidance is hinting at a late Friday night disturbance. This could bring some popcorn showers and storms to parts of southeast and south central Kansas.

Most of the thunderstorms should stay under severe thresholds, but an isolated storm or two could become strong to severe with hail being the main concern. The SPC has a marginal risk for south central and southeast Kansas.

The weekend weather pattern is a bit broken, but it will bring us a few shower and storm chances. First, an area of low pressure will bring a spotty storm chance to the state on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

With proper ingredients, a few storms could become strong to severe. The SPC has a marginal risk for eastern Kansas, with an elevated slight risk for parts of northeast Kansas. All storm threats are possible, so we need to be weather aware Saturday afternoon and evening.

Spotty storm chances continue as we head into our Sunday. Right now, our latest guidance is to bring the main area of showers and storms farther north across Nebraska and Iowa.

However, as a cold front moves through later on Sunday, it could spark storms across the eastern half of Kansas.

Strong southerly flow this morning will help keep our temperatures warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will bounce around in the 70s to start the upcoming week as well, with some cool air returning later on in the week.

No need to cancel those outdoor plans this weekend, just keep in mind we could see a storm or two out there through Sunday.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears