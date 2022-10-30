Cloud cover was the main story today, but we see our blanket of clouds break apart overnight. Temperatures will slide back into the 30s and 40s by sunrise tomorrow. A chilly start to an otherwise warm Halloween.

Partly cloudy skies will prevail for Halloween. Winds will return out of the south, which will help drive in warmer temperatures. We will reach above average, where we will stay for most of the upcoming week.

Trick-or-treating conditions will be ideal. Temperatures will be in the low 70s for the afternoon and will drop into the low 60s by 7 PM. Temperatures fall into the 50s by 8 PM. No need to throw on a jacket with your Halloween costume unless you plan on being out late.

Temperatures stay toasty through the workweek. Highs will be in the mid-70s, with strong winds out of the south on Tuesday and Wednesday. This, matched with our dry conditions, will lead to heightened fire weather concerns for the middle of the week.

Temperatures dip as our next cold front arrives late Thursday night into Friday. Showers will track across the region, bringing much-needed rainfall.

A few strong to severe storms are possible on Friday as the cold front races across the region. This system is still several days out so we will be watching for any shifts with timing or impacts as we inch closer to the weekend.

Rain stays with us for the first half of the weekend, with portions of central and southwest Kansas tapping into more moisture. Pockets of heavy downpours will be possible. The front will push all of the rain out of the region by Sunday with near-average temperatures.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of sprinkles. Lo: 42 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 72 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll