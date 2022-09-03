A random bubble up shower is found along the advancing cold front this morning. The cold front is not going to alter our temperatures too much, but it will help eventually bring some drier air by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s today. Winds mainly out of the north/northeast.

Once the front taps into some better ingredients this afternoon, another random shower or storm is possible near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Most stay dry unfortunately with a good deal of sunshine today.

However, an isolated cell south could become stronger to severe with gusty winds being the main concern.

The upcoming holiday weekend always has tons of people out and about. It will be a great stretch for lakes, pools, tournaments etc.

It is a super dry stretch of weather. Temperatures will mainly hangout right around or just above average for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 94 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 62 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 64 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears