Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm pattern brings only slim rain chances

Ctrl C Monday’s forecast and then Ctrl V for Tuesday’s weather. Low 80s will be paired with strong sunshine yet again across the state. Winds stay light out of the northeast 5-15 and humidity values stay nice and low again.

This is a dry forecast, but little bits of atmospheric energy come in from the east this afternoon bringing a little bit of extra cloud coverage for those across eastern Kansas.

This extra cloud coverage continues through Wednesday, spreading a bit more into central Kansas. A few sprinkles are possible, but most of us will stay dry.

The main weather story is the summer-like warmth that surges back in by Friday. Expect upper 80s and lower 90s across the state. This carries into Saturday as well. You will notice strong winds out of the south, really amplifying that heat.

A fairly significant cold front should slide through the region early Sunday morning, starting northwest and then moving to the southeast through the day. Some rain and storms can be found on this front, but we will have to see how much moisture is available to tap in to. We are keeping chances on the lower end for now, but this could amplify.

Highs drop back into the 70s as we head into early next week, allowing for some nice fall weather after a warm weekend.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears