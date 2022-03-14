That spring feel has returned! A weak cold front continues to work through the state tonight, but our lows will not be impacted too terribly much. Most of us only drop to the 20s and 30s. Pretty standard for this time of year. Our winds were strong out there today, with some spots out in western Kansas having gusts up to 50 mph.

An upper level disturbance rolls through tonight, a few sprinkles or light showers are possible until about midnight. Most of us should stay dry. We will mainly notice an uptick in clouds in the atmosphere.

Our week is going to stay warm for the most part. The average high for this time of year in Wichita is 59 degrees. Highs hang out in the 60s and a few days in the lower 70s. Get those outdoor plans ready!

I am keeping an eye on a late week storm system. This could bring a soaking rain to parts of the state. Right now, far western Kansas looks like they could get a rain/snow mix, but most of us will be warm enough to see mostly rain. This system is eyeing down Thursday, with a little lingering moisture into early Friday morning.

3/14/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of sprinkles. Lo: 35 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 65 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 42 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 61 Lo: 40 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears