WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s a chilly Saturday morning across all of the Sunflower State with temperatures at this hour mostly in the 30s with temperatures in the Northwest below freezing, in the upper 20s. Skies are clear right now.

A beautiful November day is ahead of us with mostly sunny skies, a southerly breeze and afternoon highs reaching well into the 60s with a few lower 70s in southwest Kansas. These temperatures are well above the average. Enjoy this very nice day as some big changes are coming. Temperatures get a big bounce today. This will be the pick of the weekend and honestly the next week for the warmth, the sunshine, and the light winds. Highs today will be well above average for the third week of November reaching well into the 60s this afternoon with a few places in the lower 70s in southwest Kansas.

Clouds will increase quickly tonight from southwest to northeast across Kansas with rain spreading from western Kansas this evening into central and eastern Kansas after midnight as a storm system approaches.

Low temperatures will be fairly mild for this time of year only dropping into the 40s by early Sunday morning with a few 30s in northwest Kansas.

Rain will continue to track northeast across Kansas on Sunday gradually ending in the southwest with a few breaks of sun later in the day. A few storms could get rowdy for hail and high winds in Oklahoma Sunday afternoon, but the severe weather should stay south of us.

The rest of the Sunflower State should remain overcast Sunday with rain tending to hang on during the day and right through Sunday night and Monday. Rain and cooler temperatures will dominate across most of the state on Monday. Highest rainfall potential through Monday will be from central into eastern Kansas. While much of the region has wraparound showers Monday, colder air sinking behind this system can mix the rain with snow in the northwest.

The system departs Tuesday and clouds will clear. Winds will be strong as the system draws near but will be even stronger once it departs through the middle of next week. Temperatures will be below average although a weak surge of warmth tries to spread into Kansas Wednesday. This does not last long before a cold blast smacks us by the end of next week. Highs will be mainly in the 30s and 40s into the following weekend. As this chillier change takes root, some snow is not off the table Friday into Saturday. Too early to talk totals and location of maximum snowfall potential right now. Please continue to follow Storm Track 3 weather updates throughout the holiday week as this snowy chance could impact holiday travelers heading back home from Thanksgiving gatherings.

11/18/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Hi: 67 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 47 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain. Hi: 55 Wind SE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. 80% chance of rain. Lo: 45 Wind SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 38 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 46 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 43 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Meteorologist Jack Boston