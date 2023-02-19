Temperatures this afternoon reached into the low 60s for the Wichita area. Elsewhere across the state, high reached the 50s and 60s, with northwest Kansas as our cool spot in the 40s.

Stormcast is picking up on a quick-moving pocket of showers that will track across northcentral Kansas this evening. This could lead to a few sprinkles and spots of rain before midnight.

Temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s tonight, with clouds moving across the sky. We will see more stars than clouds before sunrise.

Our warming trend continues tomorrow, with the 60s for most of the region and northwest Kansas pushing into the 50s. Expect to see a good mix of cloud cover and sunshine.

We stay dry through the middle of the week. Showers will push through eastern Kansas early on Wednesday morning, bringing rainfall to the region, while snow will begin to move into northwest Kansas.

Rain will quickly move east, but snowfall will track farther into the state. Snow will move along I-70 overnight as a cold front pushes into the region.

Temperatures will drop significantly by Wednesday night and Thursday due to the cold front. The good news is that the cold is not here to stay. Highs will slowly climb back into the 50s and 60s for the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 33 Wind: W/NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 65 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: W/NE 5-10

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 69 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 22 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 40 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll