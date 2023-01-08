It was a beautiful day across the Sunflower State, with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine. High pressure to our south drives our forecast. Winds around high pressure move in a clockwise direction, pulling warm, southerly winds into the region.

Clear and starry skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall back into the 20s and 30s. Winds will remain light out of the south but will start to swing to be out of the northwest in Western Kansas by sunrise tomorrow.

Temperatures continue to climb on Monday, with highs back in the 50s across the state. Those near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line will be pushing the low 60s tomorrow afternoon.

We stay dry for the first half of the week, but our next shot of moisture arrives on Wednesday. A low pressure system will race into the region and bring chances for rain and snow along with it. Western Kansas will see showers arriving on Wednesday afternoon before the low continues east.

Wednesday night will feature widespread showers across the state. Rain will transition to more of a snowfall mixture in Western Kansas as cold air wraps around the low pressure system. Those in Central Kansas could hear a rumble of thunder or two as showers move through the region.

Moisture will exit the state early Thursday morning, and cold, northern air will take hold of the forecast. Cloud cover will slowly decrease, and highs will sit in the 40s.

Temperatures take a hit as we head into the second half of the week, with highs closer to our seasonal average in the 40s. We quickly rebound by the start of the weekend, with highs nearing 60 degrees by Sunday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 56 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: W/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll