Due to a cold front moving through the last 24, temps are slightly cooler today. Give it another day and we will be full throttle to temperatures well above average to the tune of 10 to 15 degrees above the norm!

Temperatures overnight will be cold but return to the 50s and some 60s the rest of the week.

Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday. With drier grasses, higher fire danger will need to be monitored.

The next system on deck inches closer on Wednesday. Clouds will be on the move first and Wednesday night, a few showers are possible near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line to the southwest.

More moisture will ramp up near and East of the Turnpike Thursday into Thursday evening. This system will skim by our region, only producing a small amount of moisture for those who do see it.

Rainfall potential is from a tenth to around 0.3″. Higher amounts are possible in extreme southeast Kansas.

The next stronger system on deck moves in Saturday. Southern Kansas gets the rain first and the moisture will then track from south to north into the rest of the state. This looks like a healthy system for the Central Plains.

Temps remain warm into Christmas Eve before the backside travels through into Christmas morning.

Rainfall potential from a half inch to an inch for many spots is likely with locally higher amounts.

Depending on the degree of colder air by Christmas morning, there may be a brief wintry mix to snow for folks in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

The remainder of next week looks colder than average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 52 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 41 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 47 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman