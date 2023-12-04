Winds make a flip from one side of the state to the other into the evening due to a storm system traveling to the northeast of us with an attendant cold front.

This ultimately triggers a few sprinkles namely north and east into the early overnight.

Any clouds associated with this system will be brief and depart the first half of the night, allowing temps to drop to the 20s and 30s. It will not be too bitter of a December night.

Due to the weak frontal passage, temps take a slight dip on Tuesday by a few degrees. Sunshine dominates the next several days before the next storm system forms late Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures climb Wednesday with 50s farther east and plenty of 60s out west. There will be a surge of 60s on Thursday before cooler air begins to sink into the region by the end of the week. There may be a few records in jeopardy of being broken Thursday.

Changes take over the Central Plains Friday. Rain showers blossom in southeastern Kansas first followed by snow in the northwest. Through Friday night and Saturday morning, any rain showers move out but more snow forms across western Kansas.

Depending on how far west this system goes, we might see the development of snow in southcentral and southeastern Kansas by Saturday. If this system is too far east, then we will not make the moisture connection. States southeast of Kansas could experience severe storms with higher concentrations of moisture east of the KSN viewing area.

We will watch this system closely to see if it slows down and gels for us. Cooler temperatures usher in over the weekend, not bitter by any means, before temps rebound into the following week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of sprinkles and rain showers. Lo: 32 Wind: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 53 Wind: NW/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 31 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 24 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 47 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman