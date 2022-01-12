Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm temperatures escape by the weekend as snow potential returns

Our mild march will turn wintry by the start of the weekend. Overnights leading to the next front passage will be seasonably chilly with afternoons well above average through Friday. Our next area of low pressure is gathering organization off of the West Coast.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s and 30s.

Expect a mixture of sun and clouds Thursday as several communities warm to the 50s and 60s.

Clouds return by Friday as a wintry system approaches.

The cold front will slice through the state with much stronger winds. Behind this boundary, winds gusting from 35 to 45 MPH are likely.

These stronger wind gusts will linger into Saturday before the system pulls away.

We stand a much better chance of seeing moisture east of I-135 Friday night into Saturday.

This event begins as rain showers with the front passage but as the colder air crashes into town, rain quickly changes over to snow.

Heaviest amounts look to be near the Kansas/Missouri state line and to the northeast from northern Missouri into Iowa and beyond.

For our region, southwest Kansas clearly misses out. Even for Wichita, amounts look light into Saturday morning but it could be enough to cause slick road conditions for the metro Saturday. The slightest shift in track to the northeast could rob us further. However, a slight dip to the southwest could bring more snow into our viewing area. The next 24 hours will be critical as to how this shakes out with new model guidance and better storm sampling.

Much colder air settles in for the weekend compared to the warmer winds we have been dealt lately. We transition milder once again from west to east into Monday before the next cold front arrives by the middle of next week. At this time, this frontal passage looks to come through dry.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman