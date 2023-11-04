We will have a system move by to our north today. This will keep clouds in play interrupting the sun across much of the state today with a few sprinkles possible in counties near the Nebraska state line. This upper-level disturbance is starved for moisture.

Temps will be slightly cooler today as compared to Friday with clouds dominating over the sunshine although northwest Kansas could see more sunshine by this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s this afternoon.

This is above our average early November highs and quite pleasant indeed. Tonight with be partly to mostly cloudy helping to hold low temperatures from cooling below the upper 30s in western Kansas to lower and middle 40s in the central part of the state.

Breezes ramp up from the south Sunday, enabling temps to jump into the warm 70s by the afternoon along with partly sunny skies.

Quiet weather kicks off the upcoming week with a stronger cold front by Wednesday night and Thursday. This will reset temps by next Thursday and Friday back to near to just below-average.

This front is also starved for moisture but there is a slight chance for a couple of showers and sprinkles across southern parts of Kansas on Thursday where just enough moisture is available.

Signs still point to more unsettled weather and a pattern change by next weekend. This could also bring about a chance for much needed moisture as a system gels over the Plains. Confidence is still not that great for any rainfall next weekend but it appears that the best chance for showers will materialize across southwest Kansas .

11/4/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 67 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 72 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 51 Wind: S 10-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and sprinkles.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 40 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston