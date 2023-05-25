Another day, another round of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Storms today will be slow moving, efficient rainfall producers that may lead to some flash flooding concerns but storm coverage will be spotty, so some spots will see beneficial rain while others stay dry.

Most storms will not become strong enough to produce severe weather, but a few severe wind gusts or large hailstones may be possible in far southwestern Kansas.

Highs today will be warm in the mid 70s to low 80s and a breeze from the southeast.

Storm chances will stick around for the coming days as we remain stuck in this stagnant summer-like weather pattern. Highs slowly rise into the mid 80s and scattered, disorganized chances of rain will remain possible over the coming week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: E/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy.