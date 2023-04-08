Temperatures today were spring-like as most climbed into the 70s. Some in northwest Kansas even hit the 80-degree mark. Strong southerly winds have helped drive in the warmer air that will stick around through the weekend.

We have heightened fire weather concerns tonight, thanks to the warm, windy, and dry conditions. Fire Weather Warnings are in place for northcentral and southwest Kansas through 9 PM tonight.

Temperatures tonight stay mild, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures across the region will stay in the 40s, with winds remaining gusty overnight. Winds will finally begin to relax by sunrise.

Tomorrow starts off pleasant with clear skies and cool temperatures, making it perfect conditions to hunt any eggs left by the Easter Bunny. Storms creep back into the forecast by Sunday afternoon.

A weak cold front will track across the Sunflower State on Sunday afternoon. Showers will begin to bloom along this boundary by the evening, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Severe weather is not expected, but an isolated storm or two could produce gusty winds and small hail.

Pockets of rain will continue to march east overnight. Moisture will be hit or miss, with most not seeing a lot in terms of rainfall totals. Most across the state will see less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall.

A few showers will linger for southcentral Kansas on Monday morning, but the rest of the week will be dry until our next batch of moisture arrives by next weekend.

Temperatures will not take much of a hit from this passing boundary as we start the workweek in the 70s. Our warming trend continues as we eventually climb into the 80s by next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 43 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 71 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 49 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll