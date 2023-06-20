Cloud cover will break apart this afternoon and give way to plenty of sunshine across the region. Sunny skies paired with breezy winds out of the south will lead to toasty temperatures in the 90s.

An isolated storm or two will be possible this afternoon and evening. Most will stay dry with sunny skies and a few passing clouds.

Those who see rain could see a strong storm or two, especially in far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

Temperatures fall back into the 60s and 70s across the state tonight. Winds stay breezy out of the south, with possible isolated storms.

Spotty showers will linger across southcentral Kansas to start our Wednesday but will quickly clear out. A mix of clouds and sunshine will be the primary trend before storms arrive in the late afternoon.

It will be another toasty afternoon for the first official day of summer. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain looms for the late afternoon and evening as our next boundary approaches.

Storms will push into the far northwest corner of the region by Wednesday night. They will become more widespread as they track farther into the state.

Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concerns as storms move across western Kansas. A Slight Risk is in place for many of our western counties. Heavy downpours will also be possible and pose the risk of flash flooding.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will stick around for the start of Thursday. Most of the region will wake up to rumbles of thunder and period of heavy rain. Storms gradually break apart, and skies will dry by the late afternoon.

A few storms on Thursday could be on the stronger side. A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place of the areas in dark green as they could see one or two severe storms.

On Friday, we will need to continue to be weather aware. A large portion of the Sunflower State is under a slight risk. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Make sure you stay up to date on the forecast this week, as we are still several days out from this wave of storms and will have a better handle on timing and impact in the coming days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll